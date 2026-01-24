Mercury Looking To Compete, Start Season On Good Note
The Phoenix Mercury had an excellent 2025 season. They finished the year with a record of 27-17, and that was the most games they have won since the 2014 season. That was the year they won 29 games, and they won their third championship.
Phoenix made it to the WNBA Finals last year, and it was the franchise's sixth appearance. The Mercury played well during that stretch, but the Las Vegas Aces came out on top.
The Mercury will be ready to go this year, and the season will begin with a win against the Aces. Then, they have some other tough games including a road trip against Eastern Conference teams.
After that trip, the Mercury will return home, and they will face the Minnesota Lynx. However, once that game is over, the Mercury will be right back on the road.
On the road again
Phoenix will begin the road trip with a game against the Seattle Storm. The Mercury and the Storm had a competitive series last year, as it ended in a tie. The Mercury started the series with a blowout win, and after that, these teams traded games.
The season series between these two teams was exciting, and this year will be no exception. The Mercury can start the series with a win, and later down the line, they will look to beat their rival.
Phoenix's road trip will continue with a game against the Portland Fire. Like the Toronto Tempo, the Fire are new to the league. However, Portland had a team back in the early 2000's. The Fire debuted in 2000, and the team folded a few years later.
The Mercury will get their first look at the Fire, and these teams will meet a few more times after that.
Once those games are over, the Mercury will face the Golden State Valkyries. This is the second time they will face the Valkyries on the road, and like last year, the Mercury may go for a sweep. However, it will not be easy.
After that game, Phoenix will take on the Dallas Wings. The Mercury's series with the Wings ended in a tie, and now, this young team will look to put up a fight once more. This is a significant matchup, and a win can help the Mercury set the tone.
The game against the Wings will conclude that road trip, and they will return home for a game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Mercury's season will be challenging, but games like this can help them climb the standings.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and their upcoming season when you click right here!