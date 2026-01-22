Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Phoenix's Series With Dallas Ended In A Tie

The Phoenix Mercury won some of their 2020 season series, but some them turned out a differently.

Davion Moore

Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello and center Brittney Griner (42) in the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello and center Brittney Griner (42) in the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2020 season with a record of 13-9, and they made the playoffs yet again. They started their playoff journey with a game against the Washington Mystics, and they beat them 85-84.

After beating the Mystics, the Mercury faced the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx beat them 80-79.

Phoenix had a successful season, and it was due to the team's performance in their season series. They picked up wins over both Eastern and Western Conference teams, and in some cases, their series ended in a tie.

The crowd reacts to a Phoenix Mercury basket during the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 23, 2019, in Phoenix. The Phoenix Mercury defeated the LA Sparks 82-72. Phoenix Mercury vs Los Angeles Sparks, June 23, 2019 / Johanna Huckeba/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Mercury had a competitive series against the Dallas Wings, and it all began with Phoenix's 91-79 win. The Wings hosted the Mercury, and while Arike Ogunbowale had a nice game, Dallas did not get the win.

Phoenix secured the win, and Skylar Diggins led the way. She had 26 points, and she also had seven assists, five rebounds and a steal.

Brittney Griner had a strong showing, as she had a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds. She also had five assists and three blocks. Brianna Turner had a double-double of her own, as she had 13 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Then, Nia Coffey had 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) is introduced during the first half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

As far as the Wings, they had two other players who scored in double figures. Allisha Gray had 17 points, and Satou Sabally had 15. Sabally would join the Mercury years later, but at that time, she was Dallas' rookie.

Mercury and Wings come to play

These teams met a few days later, and the Wings came out on top. They beat the Mercury 95-89, and it was a battle. Ogunbowale had 33 points, and the Wings had three other players who scored in double figures. Gray had 20 points, Marina Mabrey had 17 points and Katie Lou Samuelson had 11.

Griner had a big game, as she had 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Diggins had 20 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal. Diana Taurasi was the last player to score in double digits, and she had 14 points. She also had nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Jan 27, 2020; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; 2020 2020 USA Womens National Team guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (17) wears sneakers marked in honor of the passing of NBA star Kobe Bryant (not pictured) before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

These teams played well in the series, and neither one came out on top. The series was even, and while the Wings were under .500, they showed that they can compete. It was a good series all around, and both teams had notable performances.

