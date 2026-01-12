Looking At The Journey Of Mercury Head Coach Nate Tibbetts
After missing the playoffs in 2023, the Phoenix Mercury needed to shake things up. They hired a new coach, and they brought in a coach with NBA experience. Nate Tibbetts took the job, and before coming to Phoenix, he was an assistant for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Orlando Magic. Before that, he spent time in the NBA G League.
Tibbetts joined the Cavaliers coaching staff in 2011, and Byron Scott was the team's head coach at that time. Then, Tibbetts joined Jamahl Mosley, Paul Pressey and Joe Prunty.
Cleveland finished that season with a record of 21-45, and the Cavaliers received the first and fourth pick of that year's draft. They also had two second-round picks. That was the year Kyrie Irving entered the league.
The following year, the Cavaliers finished the season with a record of 24-58. They received the fourth pick, and they drafted Dion Waiters. That was Tibbetts' last season with Cleveland, and he went to Portland shortly after.
Tibbetts joined Terry Slotts' staff, and Slotts led the Trail Blazers to a record of 54-28. That was the year Portland drafted CJ McCollum, and the Blazers beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. Then, they lost to the San Antonio Spurs.
Phoenix's coach was with the Blazers the following season, and they finished the year with a record of 51-31. Tibbetts stayed with Portland for a few more seasons, and eventually he made his way to Orlando.
Tibbetts leads Phoenix to playoffs
In 2024, the Mercury were back in the playoffs, as Tibbetts led the team to a record of 19-21. Then, in his second season, his team finished with a record of 27-17. The Mercury were one of the WNBA's best teams, and they went on an impressive playoff run. They beat the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals.
Las Vegas won that series, as the Aces swept the Mercury 4-0. Regardless, it was a great year for the Mercury, and Tibbetts' team has a bright future ahead of them. Phoenix will have a busy offseason, but if the franchise retains at least some of its players, the Mercury have a shot at winning it all.
