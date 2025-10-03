Why Mercury's Nate Tibbetts Will Win More Playoff Games
Nate Tibbetts became the head coach of the Phoenix Mercury before the start of the 2024 season. Before taking the position, he spent time as an assistant coach for teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic.
The Mercury finished the 2023 season with a record of 9-31, and they had two coaches. They started the season with Vanessa Nygaard, who took on the role in 2022 after Sandy Brondello left.
Mercury seek change, bring in Tibbetts
Phoenix parted ways with Nygaard, and Nikki Blue was their interim coach. Once that season was over, they brought in Tibbetts. In his first season with the team, they finished with a record of 19-21. They reached the playoffs, but they were swept by the Minnesota Lynx in the first round. So, Tibbetts started his time with the Mercury 0-2 in playoff games.
This season, the Mercury finished with a record of 27-17. They reached the playoffs, and they beat the New York Liberty 2-1. They did so after winning the last two games of the series. Tibbetts' first playoff win was in Game 2, as the Mercury beat the Liberty 86-80 on the road.
In that game, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas had 15 points each. Sabally also had seven rebounds and four assists, while Thomas had seven assists and six rebounds.
Kahleah Copper and DeWanna Bonner had 14 points each. The Mercury's scoring guard also had two rebounds, while Bonner had eight rebounds and an assist.
One of the Mercury rookies had a nice game as well, as Kathryn Westbeld had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.
After that, the Mercury picked up a 79-73 win over the Liberty to end the series. Tibbetts had two playoff wins under his belt, and in the next series he gained three more.
Phoenix lost the first game, as the Lynx beat them 82-69. Then, the Mercury got back on track, as they won the next three games. They closed out the series with an 86-81 win.
With the Minnesota series behind them, the Mercury are getting ready to face the Las Vegas Aces. Tibbetts has five playoff wins, and he has a chance to add to that total in this series. Brondello has the most playoff wins in franchise history, as she had 24. So, Tibbetts has a way to go before he catches her. However, he can pass Paul Westhead, who had seven postseason wins in his time.
Tibbetts has a chance to do something special, and if the Mercury are at their best, they can win the franchise's fourth championship.
