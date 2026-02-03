Mercury Looking To Stop The Aces
The Phoenix Mercury's 2025 season was memorable. They added several new faces, and the biggest names were Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Sabally played with the Dallas Wings before that, and Thomas played for the Connecticut Sun. They were key players for those teams, and before the start of the 2025 season, they found a new home.
Phoenix acquired these two stars, and they played alongside Kahleah Copper. Copper joined the team before the start of the 2024 season, and she played with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. However, the two All-Stars would leave after that. Taurasi announced her retirement, and Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream.
Copper would gain two new teammates, and like the others, these two are All-Stars.
Mercury make their way to the Finals
Phoenix's new trio played well, and in the end, they helped their team reach the WNBA Finals. The Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces, and the Aces beat them 4-0.
Las Vegas has another championship, and A'ja Wilson, the team's star and four-time Most Valuable Player (MVP), will try to lead her team to another.
The Mercury's season will begin with a game against the Aces, and it will be a road game. Phoenix had a hard time beating Las Vegas last year, and road games were especially challenging. The Mercury can start the season on a good note and get a win over the defending champions.
These teams will meet again in June, and it will be a Commissioner's Cup game. The Mercury will be home for that game, and a win will give them a chance to compete in the championship game.
After that meeting, the Mercury will face the Aces on the road once again. Then, they will host the Aces one last time.
Last year's regular-season series did not go in Phoenix's favor. The Mercury avoided the sweep, as they beat the Aces 76-70 in the first game. Then, the Aces won the next three games, and two of them were close battles. Las Vegas beat Phoenix 84-81 in the second game, and the third game was a similar scenario.
The Aces beat the Mercury by three in that game, and it came down to the wire. A stop from Chelsea Gray put Las Vegas over the top, and then in the final game, the Aces picked up a comfortable win.
Phoenix and Las Vegas are talented teams, and this year's season series will be a battle.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's upcoming games with the Las Vegas Aces when you click right here!