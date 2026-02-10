Mercury Looking To Sweep The Mystics
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2025 season with a record of 27-17. They were one of the WNBA's best teams, and they went on an impressive playoff run. They beat two legitimate contenders, and they faced an even tougher team in the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury made the Finals for the sixth time in franchise history, and this appearance resulted in a loss. Las Vegas beat Phoenix 4-0 in that series, and that led to the Aces winning their third championship.
Overall, the Mercury had a good year, and they have a chance to keep the ball rolling. The Mercury can have another strong season, and that begins with them winning their season series.
Phoenix can take down teams from both conferences, and when it comes to the Eastern Conference, the Mercury can win their series against the Washington Mystics.
The Mercury and the Mystics will meet for the first time late in the season, and Phoenix will be on the road. Later in the month, the Mercury will host the Mystics for two games.
Mercury rookie leads them to victory
Last year, Phoenix won its series against Washington, and it was a sweep. The Mercury started the series with a 68-62 win, and Monique Akoa Makani was the leading scorer in a low-scoring affair.
Akoa Makani had 13 points, and she also had three steals, two assists and a rebound. Satou Sabally was the second-leading scorer, and she had 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Alyssa Thomas played well, as she had 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal.
The Mercury were on the road for the second game, and Thomas was the leading scorer. She had 27 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block. Sabally had 15 points in that outing, and outside of the two stars, the Mercury had three more players who scored 10 or more points.
Akoa Makani and Kitija Laksa both had 13 points, and Natasha Mack had 10. Laksa came off the bench, while Akoa Makani and Mack were in the starting lineup.
Later on, the Mercury were on the road for the third game, and they beat the Mystics 75-69. Kahleah Copper was the leading scorer, and she had 18 points.
Phoenix had another sweep, and that win helped the Mercury prepare for the playoffs.
