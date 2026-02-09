Mercury Stars Help Team Sweep Eastern Conference Foe
The Phoenix Mercury played well in the 2019 season, and during that time, they beat some tough teams. There were also a few teams that gave them trouble.
The Connecticut Sun was one of those teams, and Alyssa Thomas and her team ended up sweeping the Mercury. Connecticut was a contending team, and Thomas and her teammates finished the season with a record of 23-11. They beat the Los Angeles Sparks in their first playoff matchup, but they lost to the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Finals.
While Phoenix was swept by Connecticut, the Mercury returned the favor in a series against another Eastern Conference team. They swept the Atlanta Dream, and things kicked off with a close win at home.
Phoenix beat Atlanta 65-63 in the first game, and Brittney Griner played a big role in the victory. She knocked down free throws with seconds left, and she finished the game with 31 points. On top of that, the Mercury center had 12 rebounds, three blocks and an assist.
Leilani Mitchell had 13 points in that game, and she also had four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block. DeWanna Bonner had a solid game, and she showcased her rebounding skills. She had 14 rebounds, and she had 11 points, two assists, a steal and a block in the process.
Bonner tallies another double-double
The following month, the Mercury hosted the Dream once again. They beat them 77-68, and Bonner had another double-double. She had 27 points and 14 rebounds in that outing, and she contributed in other areas. She had four assists and a block, and the Mercury needed it all. She had an all-around game, and Phoenix reaped the benefits.
Phoenix had three more players who scored in double figures, as Briann January had 16 points, Mitchell had 15 points and Yvonne Turner had 11.
Atlanta hosted Phoenix in the final game, and the Mercury pulled off another win. They beat the Dream 65-58, and Griner had 21 points. She also had eight rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals.
Mitchell was the second-leading scorer, and she had 11 points. She also had three rebounds, three assists and a steal. The Mercury had a strong series, and in the end, they had a sweep under their belt.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2019 games against the Atlanta Dream when you click right here!