Looking At The Mercury's Unique Numbers
The Phoenix Mercury have had so many players over the years. Phoenix is one of the WNBA's first teams, and since then, players have come and gone.
With so many players having stints with the Mercury, it is not surprising that some of them have shared numbers. For example, Umeki Webb was the first player to wear No. 21 for Phoenix, and now, Kalani Brown wears it.
Some players made such an impact on the team that they had their jersey retired. Penny Taylor is one of those players, and while she was not the first player to wear No. 13, she is the last player to do it.
Throughout Mercury history, there have been some instances where a player wore a unique number. One of the most recent examples is Megan McConnell. She wore No. 16 in her time with Phoenix, and she was the first player to wear it. That may change, but for now, McConnell has a special place in history.
McConnell is not the only player who has been in this position. Iziane Castro Marques wore No. 18 in 2003, and she remains the only one to wear that number.
Pat Luckey was the first player to wear No. 28, and she did it in 2001. She played a game with them, and the Mercury lost to the Sacramento Monarchs.
Mercury legend wears special number, has jersey retired
Bridget Pettis was the only player to wear No. 32 for the Mercury, and she was one of the team's original players. They selected her in the elite draft, and she played with them for five seasons before playing for the Indiana Fever. Pettis has a special place in Mercury history, as she was the first player to score a basket for them. She is also one of the players who has their jersey in the Ring of Honor.
Tamicha Jackson wore No. 35 in her years with the Mercury, and no one else has. Teana Miller wore No. 37 in 2007, and like the others, she is the only player who wore this number.
There are a few more players who have worn unique numbers, as Lindsay Taylor, Kristen Rasmussen, Susanna Bonfiglio, Alaina Coates and Samantha Prahalis all fit in that category. They all spent some time with the Mercury, and some of them had successful stints.
Players like Pettis, and more recently McConnell, are a part of Mercury history, and more players may join them later on.
