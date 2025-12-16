Mercury's McConnell Has Massive Game In College
The Phoenix Mercury found some talented players this year. They added stars in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and both players have noteworthy seasons.
Phoenix also found players like Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld. They signed those players to training camp deals, and they established themselves with solid performances.
The Mercury signed other players to deals, and while some of them did not make the final roster, there were some who made it. However, those players were waived at different points. For example, Murjanatu Musa made the roster, and she played 12 games with the Mercury before she was waived.
McConnell makes her debut
Megan McConnell also spent time with the team, as she played a game with them. She made her debut against the Minnesota Lynx, and she had three points, three assists, a rebound and a steal. She was off to a good start, but she suffered an injury later in the game.
McConnell was waived, and a few month later, she started playing overseas.
Before playing for Phoenix, McConnell attended Duquesne. She averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals in her five years. Her best year was her final season, as she averaged 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, five assists and 4.1 steals.
McConnell had some great performances in college, and her best happened in her final season. The guard had 35 points in a game against Canisius. McConnell had a great all-around game, as she not only scored, she was contributing in other areas.
Phoenix's guard had nine steals, which would be the first of two times that she did it. Then, she had six assists and four rebounds. She nearly had a triple-double, and she helped her team get the 90-66 win.
That performance was the best of what was a big year for McConnell. She was the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year, and she made the A-10 First Team and All-Defensive Team for the second year in a row.
McConnell is a talented player, and she is showing that in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL). She is playing for the Bendigo Spirit. The Mercury saw something in McConnell, and it led to her making the final roster. She went undrafted this year, but like some of Phoenix's other undrafted players, the Mercury found a hidden gem. McConnell had a strong college career, and eventually, she may find herself back in the WNBA.
