Throwback: Mercury Get A Step Closer To History
The 2014 season was one for the history books, as the Phoenix Mercury finished 29-5. They had an excellent year, and it looked like they could not be stopped.
When the playoffs came around, the Mercury got right to work. They swept the Los Angeles Sparks, and Diana Taurasi had a big game to start the series. She had 34 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal. This was a close game, but the Mercury responded with a blowout win in Game 2. They beat the Sparks 93-68.
Phoenix had Los Angeles number that year, as they also beat them 5-0 in the regular season series.
The Mercury were closer to a championship, and their next opponent was the Minnesota Lynx.
Phoenix started the series with an 85-71 win at home. Brittney Griner was their leading scorer with 23 points. She also had 11 rebounds, three blocks and an assist. The starting lineup had an impressive game overall. Diana Taurasi was close behind Griner, as she had 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.
DeWanna Bonner and Penny Taylor had 16 points each. Bonner also had seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Taylor had 13 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block. Then Candice Dupree had 10 points and five rebounds. The Mercury looked like a complete team, and this game showed how well they meshed.
The Mercury lost the second game, as the Lynx beat them 82-77. Maya Moore had a big game, as she led Minnesota with 32 points. Taurasi was Phoenix's leading scorer with 23 points. However, she had a rough shooting night. She was 8-for-23 from the field.
Dupree had 18 points, nine rebounds, two steals and a block in this game. Griner finished with 14 points, three rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Then, Erin Phillips had 10 points off the bench.
Phoenix closed out the series with a blowout win over Minnesota. They beat them 96-78. Taurasi was the Mercury's leading scorer, and all of the starter had 10 or more points.
The Mercury won this series 2-1, and this series featured their only loss in the playoffs that year. Phoenix had a remarkable year, and it led to their third championship and Sandy Brondello's first. This was quite the journey, and as the Mercury shoot for a fourth championship this season, the 2014 team's playoff journey is something to strive for.
