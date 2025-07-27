Mercury Retro Profile: Penny Taylor
Since the beginning, the Phoenix Mercury had players that made an impact. Some players shined in specific areas like defense or faciliating, and others were all-around talents.
Regardless of a player's role, when it comes to winning, everyone plays a part.
Penny Taylor was a member of all three championship teams. She joined the Mercury in 2004, and during her time with the team, she was their biggest 3-point threat. This is evident as she is their all-time leader in 3-point percentage.
Taylor had a successful stint with the Mercury, and before that she was a member of the the Cleveland Rockers. She was playing professionally in Australia, but the Rockers selected her with the 11th pick in the 2001 WNBA Draft. Taylor spent three years in Cleveland, and her best year was 2002. She averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.
Once the Rockers folded, the WNBA held a dispersal draft involving Cleveland players. The Mercury went with Taylor with the first pick.
In her first year with the Mercury, she averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals. She joined the Mercury the same year that they drafted Diana Taurasi, who went on to win Rookie of the Year. Phoenix went 17-17 that year.
Taylor had a similar season in 2005, as she averaged 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals. The Mercury did not qualify for the playoffs that year, as they finished with a record of 16-18.
Things started to change for the Mercury, as two years later, they won the championship. Taylor averaged a career-high 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals.
Taylor remained with the Mercury for the rest of her career. Her final year was in 2016. She helped them win championships in 2009 and 2014, despite missing majority of the season the second time around. In 2009, Taylor played in 14 games and averaged 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals. She also shot 40 percent from 3-point range.
Mercury retire Taylor's jersey
After her playing career, Taylor had a brief stint as an assistant coach for Phoenix. She also received a high honor. Taylor became one of four players to have her jersey retired by the Mercury. The other players were there in the early days of the Mercury, and Taylor came years later. However, she made a great impression in her time.
Taylor is a name that will be remembered for years to come. As someone who played a role in their championship wins, she is hard to forget.
