Mercury's Tremendous August Paves Way For Successful September
August flew by, and with a new month beginning, the Phoenix Mercury are a step closer to a championship. The WNBA playoffs are set to begin on Sept. 14, and with the Mercury clinching a playoff berth, they will be in action in what will be an exciting postseason.
Phoenix had a strong month, and they are ready to keep that momentum going. With that said, it is take to take a look at how they did last month.
Mercury struggle against the Dream
The Mercury started things off with a loss against the Atlanta Dream. The Dream beat them 95-72 in a game where Satou Sabally did not play in the second half. After that, it was announced that the "Unicorn" would miss time due to a personal matter. That situation was not related to her benching.
Phoenix had one more game left in what was a challenging and exhausting road trip, and they played with Sabally. The Mercury faced the Chicago Sky in the last game of their trip, and they beat them 83-67. Kahleah Copper had a big game, as she finished with 25 points. Then, Sami Whitcomb had 11 points, and Alyssa Thomas had her second triple-double of the season.
With the road trip behind them, the Mercury returned home and they faced the Connecticut Sun. Sabally was back in action for this game, and she started things off with a bang. She had 23 points, and the Mercury ended up winning 82-66. Phoenix's trio had a good performance, as Copper had 15 points and Thomas had another triple-double.
In their next game, Phoenix picked up a blowout win over the Indiana Fever. During the road trip, Indiana was one of the teams that beat them. This time around, the Mercury redeemed themselves, and they won 95-60.
After that win, the Mercury lost their next two games. The Dream beat them 74-66, and they swept the season series. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Mercury after that, and that game came down to the wire. Las Vegas won 86-83, and a few costly plays hurt Phoenix's chances of winning.
The Mercury were on the road for the next three games, and they were 2-1 in that stretch. They beat the Seattle Storm and the Golden State Valkyries, but they lost to the Aces. Phoenix had little time to rest after the loss, as they returned home to face the Valkyries the following day. The Mercury won that game in a balanced effort.
Then, the Mercury had three games in a week, and they won all three. They beat the Los Angeles Sparks, the Sky and the New York Liberty.
Overall, the Mercury were 9-4 last month. They ran into a strong Dream team and a red-hot Aces team. Otherwise, Phoenix took care of business all month.
The regular season is coming to an end, and the Mercury are getting ready for the playoffs.