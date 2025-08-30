The Final Stretch: Mercury's Regular Season Winding Down
It is has been a great year for the Phoenix Mercury, and they look like a team that can win it all. They have a record of 24-14, which makes them fourth in the league standings.
The Mercury are facing the New York Liberty tonight, which is the team that won it all last season. The Liberty are having a good year, but they have some competition when it comes to fighting for a championship. However, they are still a tough team.
Phoenix leads the season series, as they are 2-1 in games against New York. If they pick up a win in this game,the Mercury win another series. If not, the Liberty will tie the series 2-2. The Mercury recently won two series, as they swept the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky.
After their meeting with the Liberty, the Mercury have five more regular season games. They will face the Indiana Fever in their next one, and in their last game against them, they beat the Fever in a blowout.
In that game against Indiana, Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double. She had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in that game. That was her third triple-double in a row, which made her the first player in WNBA history to do so. Then, she went on to have others down the line.
Mercury looking to finish the season strong
Phoenix will look to finish their season series against Indiana, then once that is done, they will face two Eastern Conference teams and two Western Conference foes.
The Mercury will be on the road as they face the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun. Then, they will return home for a game, as they face the Los Angeles Sparks. After that, their final game will be against the Dallas Wings.
It has been a long, challenging season, but the Mercury have stood tall. They have fought through things such as injuries and tough opponents, but they handled it with grace.
The season is winding down, and the Mercury want to finish the season strong. They clinched a playoff spot due to the Atlanta Dream's big win over the Wings.
The playoffs are getting closer, and the Mercury will prepare for the postseason in their last few games.
Please follow us on X to see how the Mercury finish the regular season when you click right here!