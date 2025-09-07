Why The Mercury Will Win Their Last Two Games
After a brief East Coast road trip, the Phoenix Mercury will be facing Western Conference foes. They will host the Los Angeles Sparks and they will be on the road for their game against the Dallas Wings.
The Mercury have defeated the Sparks in all of their meetings, and they have a 2-1 lead over the Wings. Phoenix's first game against the Sparks took place towards the beginning of the season, and the Mercury beat them 89-86.
Satou Sabally was the team's leading scorer with 25 points, Alyssa Thomas had 19 points and Monique Akoa Makani had 11. Then, the Mercury beat the Sparks 85-80 in a Commissioner's Cup game.
Sabally was the team's leading scorer once again, as she had 24 points. After that, they faced the Sparks last month, and that was the start of a great week for the Mercury. They went 3-0 in that period, and Thomas won Western Conference Player of the Week for her performances in those games. Sabally led the team in this game as well, as she had 19 points.
Phoenix started their season series with the Wings with a 93-80 win. This was another Commissioner's Cup game, which by the end of those festivities, the Mercury finished 4-2. Sabally continued to shine, as she was the Mercury's leading scorer with 20.
The Mercury lost the next meeting between these two teams, but they won in a blowout after that. The Wings beat them 98-89, but the Mercury responded with a 30-point win.
West Coast, Best Coast
At this point, the Mercury have a record of 27-15. They are 15-6 in home games, and they pick up their 16th against the Sparks. On top of that, they will get another sweep. Phoenix is 12-9 in road games, and one of those losses was the Wings' 98-89 win. The Mercury are a good team on the road, but on some occasions, surprising teams have got the best of them. Their loss to the Connecticut Sun is a prime example.
Phoenix has also done well against Western Conference teams, as they are 13-9 against conference rivals.
This has been a great year for the Mercury, and only two more teams stand in their way before they head to the playoffs. With the Sun snapping their winning streak, there is a strong chance the Mercury will bounce back and finish their regular season with two more wins.
