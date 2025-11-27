Mercury's Mack Dominates In College, Impacts Both Of The Floor
Natasha Mack is known for her defense, and in her seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, she has made her presence felt. She had 47 blocks in her first year with the team, and this season, she had 52. When it comes to steals, she had 27 in 2024, and 30 this time around.
A championship team needs a player like Mack, and after brief stints with the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx, the shot-blocking center found a home with the Mercury.
Mack was drafted by the Sky back in 2021, and before that, she attended Oklahoma State. The Mercury center spent two years with the school, and she had some impressive seasons. She averaged 19.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and 1.8 assists in her final year.
During that year, the center had her best game. Oklahoma State faced Iowa State in that game, and Mack and her team lost. Iowa State picked up a 90-80 win, and spoiled Mack's big game.
Mack has dominating double-double
The defensive specialist had a double-double of 34 points and 13 rebounds. She also had five assists, two blocks and a steal. Mack showed that she can contribute on the offensive end, and as always, her defense was spectacular.
Lexy Keys was the team's second-leading scorer, and she had 14. Keys also had eight assists, three rebounds and a block.
Mack had some other great performances in college, and she had two other games where she scored at least 30. She had 31 points against North Texas and 30 against Texas Tech. Mack and her team beat North Texas 82-68 and they lost to Texas Tech, who won 109-79.
The Mercury center had successful years at Oklahoma State, and before that, she played for Angelina College. Mack showed how talented she is with both teams, and she has played a role in Phoenix's success in the past two years. Mack has helped the Mercury make the playoffs in her own way. While players like Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally contributed on the offensive end, the team's center has excelled defensively.
Mack was the team's leader in blocks this season, as she averaged 1.5. The year before that, Brittney Griner was the leader, but Mack was right behind her. The Mercury found a skilled defender in Mack, and she may play a role in their success later on.
