Why The Mercury Won On Their Home Floor
The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 2023, as they finished the season with a record of 9-31. The Mercury struggled during that time, but there were some positives. They won the season series against the Connecticut Sun, and in the series against the Indiana Fever, the Mercury won the first two games.
Phoenix won a few more games during the season, and most of them were home games. The Mercury won eight on their home floor, and it started with a win over the Minnesota Lynx.
Mercury get a Commissioner's Cup win
The Mercury beat the Lynx 90-81 in a Commissioner's Cup game. Phoenix had five players who scored in double figures in that game, and Diana Taurasi led the way with a double-double. She had 23 points and 10 assists, and she also had three rebounds and a steal.
Brittney Griner had a nice performance, as she finished the game with 19 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Sug Sutton had 14 points in that game, and Moriah Jefferson and Sophie Cunningham both had 13.
After that, the Mercury picked up another home win, as they beat the Fever 85-63. Griner helped the team win, as she had 22 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Taurasi had 17 points, six assists and three rebounds.
Brianna Turner also had a nice all-around game, as she had 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal.
The Mercury's next win on their home floor was against the Los Angeles Sparks. They beat them 78-72, and Griner had another strong game. She had a double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds. Taurasi had 22 points, five assists, four rebounds and a block. Jefferson had 11 points and eight assists.
Phoenix's next home game was against the Sun, and it was another win. The Mercury beat them 72-66, and four players scored 10 or more. Cunningham was the leader with 17, Taurasi had 15, Griner had 12 and Jefferson had 11.
The Mercury beat the Chicago Sky a few days later, and Shey Peddy led the way. She had 20 points, six rebounds and an assist. Then, Griner and Megan Gustafson both had 12 and Sutton had 11. They beat the Sky 80-62 in a game Taurasi missed. Phoenix picked up some more wins after that, and while that season did not go in their favor, those wins were significant.
