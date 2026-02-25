Mercury Make The Playoffs, Suns Continue To Struggle
The 2016 season was yet another playoff appearance for the Phoenix Mercury, and it was their fourth in a row since missing them in 2012.
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 16-18, and the season started with a losing streak. The Mercury faced the Minnesota Lynx in their first game, and the Lynx beat them 95-76. That was a rough game for Phoenix, but the team had four players who scored in double figures.
Diana Taurasi was the leader, and she had 18 points. She contributed in other areas, as she had six assists, three steals and two rebounds. Penny Taylor had 13 points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist. Brittney Griner had 12 points, five rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Then, DeWanna Bonner had 10 points and five rebounds.
The Mercury lost to the Indiana Fever, the Seattle Storm and the Lynx before getting a win over the Washington Mystics. They beat the Mystics 93-77, and Taurasi had another strong performance. She had 28 points, four rebounds and an assist.
Outside of Taurasi, there were three other players who scored in double figures. Candice Dupree had 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. Bonner had 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal. Then, Griner had 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks.
Phoenix continued to play well throughout the season, and its last regular-season matchup was a win over the San Antonio Stars. The Mercury beat the Stars 81-65, and Taurasi had 18 points, Griner had 15 points, Dupree had 12 points and Bonner had 10.
Mercury begin playoff journey
The Mercury faced the Fever in the first round, and Taurasi led them to victory. The star guard had 20 points, and there were four more players who scored 10 or more points. Bonner and Griner both had 18 points, and Dupree and Taylor both had 12. Phoenix beat Indiana 89-78, and after that, the Mercury beat the New York Liberty 101-94. That was another single-elimination game, and when Phoenix faced the Lynx, it was a series.
Minnesota won that series, and the Lynx headed to the WNBA Finals. Overall, it was a solid year for the Mercury, and they went on a nice playoff run.
When it came to the Mercury's NBA counterpart, the season was a struggle. The Phoenix Suns finished with a record of 24-58. Devin Booker was in his second season, and he averaged 22.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds.
Booker was making a name for himself, and while his team was still rebuilding, he was a bright spot. The Mercury and the Suns were in different spaces, and Taurasi and her teammates kept making the playoffs.
