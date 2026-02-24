Phoenix Prepares For Season, WNBA Triggers Revenue Sharing
The 2026 WNBA season is a few months away, and the Phoenix Mercury have an interesting journey ahead of them. They reached the WNBA Finals last year, and they lost to the Las Vegas Aces. They beat the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx to get to that point, and in the end, the Aces won their third championship.
Phoenix made the Finals for the sixth time in franchise history, and while things did not go in the Mercury's favor, they showed that they can compete. They have the pieces to contend, and if most of their players return, they can reach the Finals once again.
In the meantime, the WNBA and the WNBPA are working towards an agreement, and they are trying to come to a resolution that not only works for both sides but also prevents a lockout.
It has been a difficult journey, but one positive has come out of it. In 2025, the WNBA generated enough revenue to trigger revenue sharing with the players. That milestone was told to players early in the month, and now, the league's 13 teams will receive $8 million to disperse among players.
This news and the negotiations impact all teams in the league, and if all goes well, the Mercury will be gearing up for their season. The year kicks off with a huge matchup, as they face the Aces.
Mercury get ready for the 2026 season
Phoenix will be on the road for that game, and the Mercury struggled when they faced the Aces on the road. They did not win a road game in the Finals, and before that, Las Vegas beat Phoenix 83-61 in the final game of their season series.
The Mercury did get a road win early in the series, as they beat the Aces 76-70. Satou Sabally was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 22 points. Then, Sami Whitcomb had 18 points, Alyssa Thomas had 14 and Kahleah Copper had 11.
After that game, the Mercury will take on teams like the Golden State Valkyries, the Minnesota Lynx and others. It will be an exciting time for the team and its fans, and if negotiations work out, things will go according to schedule. Phoenix is ready to go, and it will be interesting to see how the season plays out.
