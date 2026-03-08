Phoenix Mercury Stop Another Eastern Conference Foe
The Phoenix Mercury had battles with Eastern Conference teams, and in their series against the Chicago Sky, they pulled off a sweep. Diana Taurasi helped set the tone, as she had 37 points in the first game of the series.
After that, the Mercury kept the ball rolling, and they beat the Sky 86-78 in the second game, and 86-80 in the third. Phoenix had a victory under its belt, and during that time, they beat another Eastern Conference team.
Mercury win, Griner throws down a dunk
The Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 2-1, and the first game was a home game. Phoenix beat Atlanta 89-84, and Brittney Griner was the leading scorer. She had 28 points, and she also had eight rebounds, an assist and a steal. Griner dunked in that game, and she had the 10th of her career.
Outside of Griner, the Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures. Taurasi finished the game with 20 points, three rebounds and an assist. Leilani Mitchell came off the bench, and she had 13 points, five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Phoenix headed to Atlanta for the next game, and it resulted in a loss. The Dream beat the Mercury in overtime, and they spoiled Taurasi's big game. She had 31 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. The Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures, as Mitchell and Danielle Robinson both had 11 points.
The Mercury returned home for the final game, and they beat the Dream 84-70, and their All-Star center had 30 points. She also had six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Mitchell was in the starting lineup this time, and she had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block. Monique Currie was the last player to score in double figures, as she had 12 points off the bench.
Overall, the Mercury played well in this series, and the team's stars played at a high level. Then, having contributions from players like Currie and Mitchell was the icing on the cake. The Mercury had a series over an Eastern Conference team, and they kept that momentum going during the season.
Phoenix had a good year, and the wins over Atlanta were just the beginning.
