Phoenix's Stars Pull Off Sweep Against Eastern Conference Squad
The 2017 Phoenix Mercury had an impressive season, and they encountered some tough teams during that time. The Mercury beat some of those teams, and they did it by winning all of their matchups.
Phoenix swept the Chicago Sky, and the season started with a win on the road. The Mercury beat the Sky 99-91, and Diana Taurasi had an excellent performance. She had 37 points, four assists and a steal. The star guard knocked down eight 3-pointers, and she tied her career high.
In 2006, Taurasi made eight 3-pointers against the Houston Comets. That was the historic game where she had 47 points, and the Mercury won in triple overtime. Then, she tied that number multiple times throughout her career.
Taurasi played well against the Sky, and her teammates contributed to the victory as well. Brittney Griner had 28 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal. Leilani Mitchell came off the bench, and she finished the game with 14 points, four assists and three rebounds.
Mercury come home, get another victory
Phoenix had a win under its belt, and Tauarasi and her teammates kept that momentum going. The Mercury were home for the next game, and they beat the Sky 86-78. Griner had a strong performance, as she had 27 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
Outside of Griner, there were two more players who scored in double figures. They were the usual suspects, as Taurasi had 15 points and Mitchell had 10. The All-Star guard also had five assists and four rebounds. Mitchell had four assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Chicago had three players who scored in double figures, and they were all familiar faces. Allie Quigley scored 19 points, and while she was drafted by the Seattle Storm, she started her career with the Mercury. She played a total of 20 games with them before playing elsewhere.
Jessica Breland had 18 points, and the Mercury acquired her in a deal a few years later. However, she did not play, as she was medically excused from the WNBA's 2020 season.
Cappie Pondexter had 13 points, and she was one of the Mercury's top players. She won two championships with the team, and she won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) after the Mercury beat the Shock in 2007.
All of those players tried to help Chicago win, but Phoenix came out on top. Then, the Mercury headed to Chicago for the final game, and they came out victorious. They beat the Sky 86-80, and Camille Little led the way with 19 points.
The Mercury had a strong series, and in the end, they had a sweep over a team from the other conference.
