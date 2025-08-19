How Many Players Wore No. 12 For The Mercury?
In this series, the past few numbers have had multiple players. For example, No. 11 was worn by quite a few players, but most of them stayed with the Phoenix Mercury for a year or two.
This time around, No. 12 is the topic of discussion, and this number's history dates back to 1998.
The first player to wear No. 12 was Michelle Brogan. She played with the Mercury from 1998 to 2000. In her first year with the team, she averaged 9.2 points. 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists. She had a nice season in 2000 as well, as she averaged 7.5 points, four rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals.
Brogan and the Mercury reached the WNBA Finals in 1998, but they ended up losing to the Houston Comets. Despite the loss, Phoenix showed how talented they were, and they helped open the door for teams that came after them. So, Brogan plays a part in Mercury history.
After Brogan, the next player to wear No. 12 was Edna Campbell. She was drafted by the Mercury and spent a season with them. She was drafted in 1999, which was a year that Brogan did not play due to maternity leave. However, in 2000, Brogan returned, and Campbell went to the Seattle Storm due to an expansion draft.
In her time with the Mercury, Campbell averaged 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. She played in 28 games, and she started in 24. She had a solid year, then once she went to the Storm, she had the best year of her career. She averaged 13.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals that year.
The number remained vacant for a few years before Gergana Slavcheva wore it in 2003. She was drafted by the Mercury, and she spent a year with them. Belinda Snell wore it for a few years before Lynetta Kizer wore it years later. Then, players like Alex Harden, Briann January and Reshanda Gray wore it after her.
Michaela Onyenwere wore No. 12 in 2023, as the Mercury acquired her in a trade. She was drafted by the New York Liberty in 2021, and she played with them until the deal with Phoenix.
Mercury trade Onyewere, acquire Finals MVP
In her season with the Mercury, she averaged 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The Mercury traded her to the Chicago Sky in a deal where they acquired Kahleah Copper. She remains with Chicago today.
After Onyenwere, Celeste Taylor wore No. 12 for the Mercury. Taylor played for multiple teams in 2024. She was drafted by the Indiana Fever, but after being waived by them, she had a seven-day contract with the Mercury. She signed a seven-day with the Connecticut Sun after that, and then she had another stint in Phoenix. She ended up appearing in 15 games with them.
The No. 12 has history, and in the next edition of this series, a Mercury legend will be involved.
