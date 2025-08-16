How Many Players Wore No. 11 For The Mercury?
The Phoenix Mercury have had so many players over the years, and as previous articles have shown, a lot of them have worn the same number. There are a few exceptions, as players like Michele Timms or Jennifer Gillom had their jerseys retired later on. Diana Taurasi will be added to that list as well, as her jersey will be retired next year.
When discussing No. 10, names like Nancy Lieberman, Megan Gustafson and more recently Sevgi Uzun were mentioned. Uzun appeared in seven games with the Mercury before being waived. She joined the Chicago Sky.
This time around, No. 11 will be discussed, and the first player to wear this number played for the Mercury in 1998. Pauline Jordan did not spend a lot of time in Phoenix, and she was traded to the Sacramento Monarchs.
After Jordan, Rankica Sarenac wore the number in 2000. She played 20 games with Phoenix and returned overseas to play with various teams.
Different name, same number
The number remained vacant for a few seasons before Grace Daley wore it in 2003. Daley appeared in three games for the Mercury. This number is one that saw multiple players throughout the years, as players like Niele Ivey, Kelly Schumacher, Ketia Swanier and others wore it for a season or two.
Shey Peddy wore the number, and she had a good year in 2022. She averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Peddy was the second to last player to wear the number, as Rebecca Allen wore it in 2024.
Allen played 18 games with the Mercury, and she averaged 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Phoenix acquired her, as the Connecticut Sun traded her to the Mercury. The Sun received Moriah Jefferson in return.
After the 2024 season, Allen returned to the Sun. She was a part of the deal that sent Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally to Phoenix. Then, she was moved once again as she was traded to the Chicago Sky a few days later. Now, she is having a decent year in Chicago.
Overall, there have been 12 players that wore No. 11 for the Mercury. As mentioned, this was a number that had players that spent a year two in Phoenix. Regardless of how a player was in action, they are still a part of the Mercury legacy. While Allen was the last player to wear it, that could change down the line.
