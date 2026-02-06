Mercury's Miller Achieves Great Things In College
Cheryl Miller has ties to the Phoenix Mercury, as she was the team's first coach. The Mercury's origins date back to 1997, as they were a part of the WNBA's inaugural season.
There were eight teams in the league at that time, and the Mercury were one of the teams that made the postseason. They finished the season with a record of 16-12, and Miller led her team to victory.
Miller helps Mercury reach the Finals
Miller coached the Mercury for a few more seasons before she resigned from the position. The Mercury made the playoffs three times during Miller's time with them, and one of those seasons resulted in the franchise's first WNBA Finals appearance.
The Mercury finished that season with a record of 19-11, and they faced the Cleveland Rockers in their first playoff meeting. They beat the Rockers 2-1, and they lost to the Houston Comets in the Finals.
Phoenix won the first game, but Houston won the last two. Miller was doing well as the Mercury's head coach, and her knowledge of the game played a big role in her success.
Years before she got into coaching, Miller was a college star. She attended USC, and she helped the team win championships. She was an incredibly talented player, and when it came to USC's victory in 1983, Miller had an excellent run.
Phoenix's coach had two 27-point games during that time, and the first was against Northeast Louisiana. Miller had a double-double, as she had 13 boards to go with her points. Miller and her team won that game, as they beat their opponent 99-85.
The Mercury legend continued to play well, and in the championship game, she nearly had another double-double. Miller had nine rebounds and three assists to go along with her 27 points. USC came out victorious, and Phoenix's coach won the Most Outstanding Player.
Miller and USC won another championship in 1984, and she was the Most Outstanding Player once again. USC's star was on a mission, and she led her team to victory. Those runs were amazing, and Miller and her teammates solidified their place in history.
While she did not get a chance to play in the WNBA, she still has a special place in league history. She left her mark with the Mercury, and today, she is a part of the Ring of Honor. Miller was a great talent, and she shared her knowledge and experience with the early Mercury teams.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury legends like Cheryl Miller when you click right here!