Why Mercury's Westhead Had A Legendary Career
The Phoenix Mercury have had some great coaches over the years, and it all started with Cheryl Miller. Miller coached the team in its inaugural season, and she remained the coach until after the 2000 season.
The Mercury finished that season with a record of 20-12, but they lost to the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round of the playoffs.
Since then, the Mercury have had numerous coaches, and some of them led the team to championships.
Westhead comes to Phoenix
Paul Westhead was the first coach to do so, and he led the Mercury to victory in 2007. Westhead joined the team in 2006. The Mercury finished the 2005 season with a record of 16-18. They were led by Carrie Graf, who became the head coach after John Shumate.
The Mercury went in a different direction, and in Westhead's first season, the team finished 18-16. They missed the playoffs, but that season was a step in the right direction. After that, the Mercury made history, and they finished the season with a record of 23-11. They played well, and after a long drought, Phoenix was back in the playoffs.
Phoenix defeated the Seattle Storm and the San Antonio Silver Stars in the earlier rounds. Then, the Mercury beat the Detroit Shock to win it all. Westhead led the team to a championship, and he added another accolade to his resume.
With the Mercury winning a championship, Westhead did something unique. He is the only coach to win both a WNBA championship and an NBA one.
Westhead won his NBA championship back in 1980. The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers that year, and Earvin "Magic" Johnson was the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). That was also Johnson's first championship, and he would win four more.
The Lakers played well that season, as they finished with a record of 60-22. They started the season with Jack McKinney, but Westhead took over. He helped the Lakers finish the season strong, and they ended up winning a championship.
Westhead coached the Lakers in the 1980-81 season, and he started the following year, but he was fired. After that, he coached the Chicago Bulls and spent time as a college coach before returning to the NBA. Westhead's "Paul Ball" offense was ahead of its time, and it helped the Mercury win a championship.
