Why Mercury's Miller Was Involved In An Award Race

The Phoenix Mercury were coached by Cheryl Miller in their early years, and in her first season, she was a part of an award race.

Davion Moore

Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cheryl Miller watches during the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cheryl Miller watches during the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury got off to a great start in 1997. They finished the season with a record of 16-12, and they were one of four playoff teams. The Mercury lost to the New York Liberty, but they set themselves up for success. Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals the following year, as they beat the Cleveland Rockers to advance. Then, they lost to the Houston Comets.

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (right) alongside head coach Cheryl Miller against the USA Women's National Team during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mercury proved that they were a force, and during that time, they were coached by a legend. Cheryl Miller was Phoenix's coach, and before her coaching career, she was a star at USC. She was an assistant coach for USC after her playing days, and she became the head coach later on. Then, she made her way to Phoenix.

In the league's first season, the WNBA introduced awards like Most Valuable Player (MVP), Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year. Rookie of the Year was introduced a year later, and the Sixth Woman of the Year was introduced in 2007.

July 19, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; WNBA All-Star coach Cheryl Miller watches the team during WNBA All-Star practice on Media Day at the Footprint Center. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mercury's Miller involved in Coach of the Year race

The inaugural season had some great coaches, and some of them were involved in the Coach of the Year race. Van Chancellor won the award, as he led the Comets to a championship. Houston finished the season with a record of 18-10, which was the best in the league.

Chancellor's team beat the Charlotte Sting 70-54 in its first playoff matchup. Then, the Comets beat the Liberty 65-51 in the Finals. Houston had an exceptional season, and Chancellor made history.

Linda Hill-MacDonald was second in the Coach of the Year race, and she won four points. Chancellor had 26. Hill-MacDonald coached the Rockers, and they finished the season with a record of 15-13. She coached Cleveland for three seasons, and she led them to the playoffs in 1998.

Jul 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; WNBA all star team head coach Cheryl Miller walks the red carpet during the WNBA All Star weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miller was third in the race, and she earned three points. She did an excellent job in her first season, and after that, she helped the Mercury reach the playoffs two more times. They reached the Finals in 1998, missed the playoffs in 1999 and returned in 2000.

There were other coaches who received votes, as Nancy Darsch, Marynell Meadors and Julie Rousseau were behind Miller. The WNBA was off to a strong start, and Miller and others were leading their teams to success.

