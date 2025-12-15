Mercury Legends Attend UConn And USC Game
Diana Taurasi had a legendary career, and in that time, she averaged 18.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds. Taurasi accomplished many things in her career, and before the start of the 2025 season, she announced her retirement.
Since then, she has had a documentary, she received big news regarding her jersey and more. Taurasi is getting her flowers, and she is also enjoying the retired life.
Taurasi has been seen quite a bit as of late, as she and Penny Taylor attended a Phoenix Suns game when they faced the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets beat them 130-112 in that outing. Then, more recently, Taurasi attended a UConn game.
UConn faced USC in that game, and the Huskies beat the Trojans 79-51. The Huskies remain undefeated, and they took down the Trojans in a balanced effort.
Phoenix's guard is a UConn legend, as helped them win three championships. The Huskies won in her second year, and she averaged 14.5 points, 5.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds that year. UConn defeated Oklahoma 82-70 that year, and they finished the season with a perfect record.
The following year, Taurasi and UConn beat Tennessee 73-68 to win it all. Phoenix's star averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks that year, and she helped UConn finish 37-1. That was an important year for the Huskies, as they played without players such as Sue Bird and Swin Cash. Both of them began their WNBA journeys that year, as Bird went to the Seattle Storm and Cash went to the Detroit Shock.
Taurasi takes the next step
After her big season, Taurasi helped UConn win another championship. The Huskies beat Tennessee once again, and after winning that title, Taurasi prepared for the next step in her journey. She was drafted by the Mercury, and the rest was history.
There was another legend in the building for the UConn and USC game, as Cheryl Miller watched her former team. Miller was a star in college, and years later, she became the Mercury's head coach. She coached them for four seasons before resigning. She helped Phoenix reach the WNBA Finals in 1998, and she had an overall record of 70-52.
Miller and Taurasi are legends, and like always, it was great to see them.
