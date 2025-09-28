Why Alyssa Thomas' Playmaking Is Crucial To The Mercury's Success
The Phoenix Mercury are having a great playoff run. They have a 2-1 lead over the Minnesota Lynx, and they are a win away from the WNBA Finals.
It has been an excellent year for the team, and their regular season success has carried over into the playoffs.
Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally played well during the regular season, and now, they are both in the top 10 when it comes to scoring in the postseason. Thomas is sixth, and she averages 17.8 points. Sabally is eighth, and she averages 17.3 points.
Thomas is also first in assists, as she averages nine. This is similar to what she did in the regular season, and she became one of the league's Peak Performers. The other two were A'ja Wilson, who led the league in scoring with 23.4 points per game, and Angel Reese, who led the league in rebounds with 12.6.
The facilitating forward strikes again
Phoenix's forward averaged 9.2 assists in the regular season. She was the league's best playmaker, and she averaged more assists than some of the league's top guards. It was no surprise that she became the Peak Performer, and that she was the first Mercury player to receive the honor for assists since Diana Taurasi. Taurasi did it in 2014. She averaged 5.7 assists that season.
Thomas is moving the ball like she normally does, and the Mercury are playing great as a result.
For now, Thomas is the only Mercury player that is in the top 10 when it comes to assists. There are other stars throughout the league that make up the top 10 such as Veronica Burton, Chelsea Gray, Skylar Diggins and others. In Burton and Diggins' case, their teams are no longer in the playoffs. Still, they did so well in that area, that they are still high on the list.
There is one Mercury player who can creep into the top 10, and she is also one of the team's best shooters. Sami Whitcomb is 13th on the list, and she averages 3.2 assists. Whitcomb has come off the bench in this playoff run, and when she is not knocking down shots, she is facilitating and getting others involved.
Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces is No. 10, and she averaged 3.8. If Whitcomb can pass her,she will find herself in the top 10 with her teammate. The Mercury are moving the ball well, and with Thomas leading the way, this team can continue to play unselfish basketball and win a championship in the process.
