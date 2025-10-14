Why Mercury's Akoa Makani Will Remain A Starter
Monique Akoa Makani has a bright future ahead of her. She was one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies, and she had a challenging task all year, as she was one of Phoenix's starters.
Akoa Makani played in 41 games this season, and she started in 40 of them. During the regular season, she averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
Phoenix's rookie remained in the starting lineup during the playoffs, and she contributed in multiple ways. Whether it was knocking down shots, moving the ball or defending, Akoa Makani was active.
The Mercury had a deep playoff run, and it led to them reaching the WNBA Finals. They faced the Las Vegas Aces, and the Aces came out victorious.
Despite the loss, the Mercury played well and they proved that they have what it takes to win a championship. Their stars contributed, even though injuries came into play, and players like Akoa Makani and DeWanna Bonner did their part as well.
Mercury rookie comes to play
In the first game of the series, Akoa Makani had 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. The Mercury lost that game, as the Aces beat them 89-86.
Akoa Makani nearly had a double-double in the next game, as she had nine points, seven assists, a rebound and a steal. Las Vegas beat Phoenix by 13 in that outing.
Phoenix came back home for the next two games, and in Game 3 of the series, Akoa Makani had six points, a rebound and an assist. Then, in the final game of the series, the Mercury rookie filled the stat sheet. She had 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Overall, she averaged nine points, 3.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Akoa Makani did not let the bright lights get to her, and she contributed like she did during the regular season.
The Mercury found a nice rookie in Akoa Makani, and she can be a starting guard for a championship team. She meshed with Phoenix's trio, and if this team stays intact, this will not be the last time that the rookie will be in the WNBA Finals.
Phoenix will be back in the Finals eventually, and with Akoa Makani making it that far so early, she will be even better
