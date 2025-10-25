How Mercury's Lieberman Got Her Start In Coaching
Nancy Lieberman is a basketball legend, and she is someone who has ties to the Phoenix Mercury. She played for them in the WNBA's inaugural season, as they drafted her in the elite draft. She was their second pick of that draft, while Bridget Pettis was the first.
Lieberman averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds. Before that she was playing in other leagues such as the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA), which is the league where she won a championship and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.
Prior to playing in the WABA, she was a college star, as she attended Old Dominion from 1976 to 1980. She had great seasons at that time, and she helped her team AIAW championships and a WNIT championship.
Lieberman had a successful career, and after her season with the Mercury, she got into coaching. She got her start with the Detroit Shock, which is a team that was established in 1998. They relocated years later, and they became the Tulsa Shock. Fast forward even more, and they are now the Dallas Wings.
The former Mercury player coached the Shock in their debut season, and they finished 17-13. It was a good year, but they did not make the playoffs. The following year, Detroit had a record of 15-17, and they made the postseason for the first time. However, they were eliminated by the Charlotte Sting.
In their next season, the Shock were 14-18, and they missed the playoffs. Detroit fired Lieberman, and it was a while before she got back into coaching. In fact, she returned to the court before appearing on the sidelines again.
Lieberman signed a seven-day contract with Detroit in 2008, and she appeared in a game with them. Then, the following year, she came back to coaching. She coached the Texas Legends, which is the NBA G-League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.
Lieberman leads team to a championship
After coaching the Legends, she joined the Sacramento Kings coaching staff. She was with them from 2015 to 2018. Then, she coached elsewhere, as she joined the Big3 league. She led her team to a championship in the league's second season.
Lieberman has made an impact on and off the floor, and before she called it a career playing-wise, she was a part of Mercury history.
