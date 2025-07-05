Will A Mercury Player Win MVP This Season?
The WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is a high honor. It is a prestigious award, and many of the league's top players have won it at some point. Legends like Sheryl Swoopes and Lisa Leslie won early on. Stars of today like Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty forward Brenna Stewart have also won.
When it comes to a Phoenix Mercury player winning MVP, Diana Taurasi won back in 2009. She averaged 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks. She also averaged 1.2 steals at that time. Taurasi and the Mercury went on to win the franchise's second championship that season.
This year's Mercury team is off to a good start, and they look like a team that can contend. They have the third-best record in the league, and their stars are shining. With the way this team is playing, it is only natural that some of their players receive MVP nods. The question is will a Mercury player win it?
The MVP race is competitive. The league is full of talent, and there are a few teams playing exceptionally well. When it comes to MVP talks, someone like Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx comes to mind. The Lynx have the best record in the league, and after losing to the New York Liberty last season, they are out for redemption.
Then, there is someone like Wilson, who is playing well despite the Las Vegas Aces being a game under .500. Wilson is second in the league in scoring, as she averages 22.1 points. Another player to keep in mind is Stewart, as New York is locked in and looking to repeat.
There is stiff competition, but Mercury players Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas have a shot. Sabally is having the best year of her career in terms of scoring. She is sixth in the league in scoring, as she averages 19.1 points. Alyssa Thomas is nearly averaging a triple-double. The Mercury are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, and it is because of how their two new stars are playing.
When it comes to odds, Collier is the leading the way. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is the second favorite. However, Thomas and Sabally are on the list as well. Their odds are not as great as Collier, Clark or two-time MVP Stewart, but they are at least in the mix.
The season is far from over, and if the Mercury continue to shine, their stars will climb the MVP rankings.
