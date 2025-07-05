Will The Mercury Bench Be Key To Their Success?
When it comes to winning, having a star player or multiple stars is a big help. Those players play at a high level night in and night out, and lead their teams to victory.
The stars are bound to shine, but when it comes to winning it all, it sometimes takes a bit more. This is where reserves come into play. Having a strong bench is the cherry on top. It is a way to ensure that a team has what it takes to win. If a star player is having an off night or they are out to due an injury, the bench can step up and fight for the win.
The Phoenix Mercury are currently one of the top teams in the WNBA. They have a record of 12-6, and they have defeated some of the top teams in the league.
As a team, the Mercury average 83.9 points. That average puts them fourth in the league in that category. The only teams that average more points than them are the Minnesota Lynx, the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream.
When it comes to bench scoring, the Mercury are second in the league. Their bench averages 26.2 points. The Golden State Valkyries are first in that category, as their bench averages 26.4 points.
Phoenix has players like Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas leading the way. All three of them are having respectable seasons. They are a big factor in the team's success, but their bench is also playing their part.
It is players like Lexi Held, Kitija Laksa, Kalani Brown and Sami Whitcomb making an impact of the bench. In Whitcomb's case, she was a starter early in the season while Copper recovered from a knee injury.
The Mercury have a good shot at winning it all. They have immense talent in their starting lineup, and their bench has been critical.
The All-Star game is approaching, and while that is a time for fun, it is right back to the grind. After All-Star, the Mercury have to keep playing at a high level, and their bench will make sure that happens. There are still plenty of games to play, and the Mercury have a chance to stay in rhythm and keep their foot on the gas.
A team's bench can be the key to success, and the Mercury's bench is passing the test.
Please make sure you follow along with the Mercury through our Facebook page when you click here!