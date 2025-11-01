Mercury's Offense Shines During The Season
The 2025 season was a tremendous time for the Phoenix Mercury. They added a number of new players, including two new stars. The Mercury made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, as they brought in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Then, they continued to shape their roster, and the team finished the year with a record of 27-17.
Phoenix had a great year, and as the team's record shows, they picked up some nice wins. The Mercury started their season with a win, as they beat the Seattle Storm 81-59. Then, they had their share of wins and losses throughout the season, and they finished with a great record.
The Mercury had some big scoring nights, and the first time they scored 100 or more points was against the Chicago Sky. The Mercury beat the Sky 107-86.
Sami Whitcomb was the team's leading scorer in that game, as she had 17 points. Then, the Mercury had five other players who scored in double figures. Kahleah Copper had 16 points, Sabally had 15 points and Thomas, Kitija Laksa and Kalani Brown all had 11.
After that win, the Mercury had another 100-point game, as they faced the New York Liberty. They beat New York 106-91 in a game where Sabally led the way with 25 points. Thomas was their second-leading scorer with 17 points, then Whitcomb had 15, Laksa had 13 and Copper had 12.
Whitcomb's big night leads to big win
The Mercury had another big game later on, as they beat the Dallas Wings 102-72. Whitcomb was the star of that game, and she had 36 points. Kiana Williams had 17 points, Thomas had a 15-point triple-double and Kathryn Westbeld had 14.
Phoenix's next 100-point game was a loss, as the Indiana Fever won 107-101. Thomas had a career-high 32 points in that game, but the Fever's balanced effort led to their victory.
The Mercury's loss to the Fever was the last time they scored at least 100 points, but they came close a few times. They scored 95 points in a win over Indiana, and they scored 98 in a win over the Golden State Valkyries.
When they Mercury were at their best, they were hard to stop on the offensive end. Their three games of at least 100 points were not surprising, and those performances served as reminders of how talented and how deep their roster is. The Mercury had a good year, and if everyone returns, they will be even better.
