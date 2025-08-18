Mercury's Natasha Mack Adds Her Name To Franchise Records
Natasha Mack has played for the Phoenix Mercury since last year, and in that time, she has found her role. She excels on the defensive end, and she grabs boards with ease.
In her first year with the Mercury, Mack played in 40 games and started in 11. She averaged a career-high five rebounds that season, and she also averaged 3.8 points, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists.
This season, she has spent time as a starter and reserve, and in that time, she has had solid, but possibly under-the-radar showings. For example, in a win against the Dallas Wings, Mack had 10 rebounds. She also had four points, four assists, two blocks and a steal. She did everything in that game, and the Mercury won by 30.
Mack is having a nice year, and recently, she added her name to Mercury franchise records.
In Phoenix's game against the Las Vegas Aces, Mack had a block. In the game against the Atlanta Dream, she had three blocks. Both performances helped her achieve something special. She is now No. 10 on the Mercury's all-time blocks list.
The block party
She had her 79th block against the Aces. This put her on the list, and now, she and DeWanna Bonner are the only active players on it. Bonner is third on the list, with 240 blocks.
Mack can add to her total, but she still has a way to go before passing another player. Jennifer Gillom is ninth, and she had 101 blocks in her career. Penny Taylor is ahead of Gillom, nd she had 105.
Brittney Griner is the franchise leader in blocks, as she had 812 in her time in Phoenix. Griner currently plays for the Dream, but if she ever decides to return, she could increase her total.
When it comes to franchise lists, it is difficult to make one. However, Mack made it happen, and she did in a short period. Her ability to block shots has helped the Mercury, and when the team needs stops, Mack is the way to go.
There are still plenty of games left in the season, and by the end of the year, it will be interesting to see how many blocks Mack finishes with. Regardless, she did something incredible and she deserves recognition.
