The Last Five: Natasha Mack Defends, Mercury Gets Wins
Natasha Mack has been an anchor for the Phoenix Mercury. She impacts the defensive end, and she grabs rebounds with ease.
Championship teams need a player like Mack, and come playoff time, the Mercury may need her presence in tense situations. If an opposing team is havign their way on the offensive end, Mack could come in and help take them out of their zone.
Mack has seen action as both a starter and a reserve. In the Mercury's last few games, she has been in the starting lineup.
The Mercury center started in their last three home games, but before that, she was coming off the bench. Mack can make an impact when she gets minutes, and she has done that in her last five games.
In the Mercury's 95-72 loss to the Atlanta Dream, Mack had three assists. She also had two points and two rebounds. In the Mercury's game against the Chicago Sky, Mack had nine points, six rebounds and a steal.
Phoenix returned home in their next game, and they took on the Connecticut Sun. They beat the Sun 82-66, and Mack had four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Phoenix had a big game against the Indiana Fever, as they beat them 95-60. Indiana was one of the teams that beat them during their road trip, and the Mercury redeemed themselves. Mack finished the game with four points and two rebounds.
The Mercury lost to the Dream again, as Atlanta defeated them 74-66. Mack had six rebounds in that game, but she also had three blocks and two points.
Mack's stats in the last five games
In the Mercury's last five games, Mack averaged 3.4 points. She also averaged four rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 assists.
Overall, Mack averages 5.3 rebounds. Then, she averages 4.2 points and 1.1 steals. She has had some good games, including her performance in Phoenix's first loss to the Dream. She had eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. The Mercury lost 90-79. In the game before that, Mack had 13 rebounds.
Mack makes an impact in different ways. With stars like Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally, it is easy to miss some of the things Mack does. However, she quietly fills the stat sheet, and helps her team get the win.
The Mercury want to finish the season strong, and any time Mack is out there on the court, she will do whatever it takes for the team to win.
Please follow us on X to see what Natasha Mack does in her next game when you click right here!