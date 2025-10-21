Why The Mercury Bench Was Key In The Postseason
The WNBA season was one to remember, as the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury met each other in the WNBA Finals. They had their share of battles during the regular season, and during that time, the Aces won the series 3-1.
Las Vegas also won this time around, as they beat the Mercury 4-0 to win another championship. Despite the sweep, it was a good effort from the Mercury, and they are on the right track as they look to win another championship.
Phoenix's stars helped get them to that point, as Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper had great performances in the regular season as well as the postseason. They did their part, and having players like Monique Akoa Makani and Natasha Mack helped them even more, as those two fill the stat sheet with their strengths.
The starters were a force, and the Mercury's bench contributed as well. They were strong during the regular season, and when it came to the postseason, they were trying to aid the starters and put the team in a position to win.
Mercury bench shines in regular season and beyond
During the regular season, the Mercury bench averaged 25.5 points, which made them first in that category. In the postseason, there were two teams ahead of them, but Phoenix still did well in that area. The Mercury bench averaged 19.1 points in the playoffs, and only the Seattle Storm and the Aces were in front of them.
Seattle averaged 25.7 points in that time, and Las Vegas averaged 20.7. The Mercury bench consisted of DeWanna Bonner, Sami Whitcomb and others like Kathryn Westbeld and Kalani Brown. Phoenix's rotation changed up, as Nate Tibbetts trimmed it down to eight. So, there was a time where players who once saw minutes saw less action.
The Mercury still managed to have some strong performances off the bench, as Bonner had multiple noteworthy performances. For example, she had two double-doubles in the last two games of the Finals. She had 25 points and 10 rebound in Game 3, and she followed up with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the next one.
Bonner is no stranger to coming off the bench, as she did it early in her career. She also won three Sixth Woman of the Year awards as a result. The Mercury veteran and the bench performed throughout the playoffs, and come next season, the reserves can be the key to another deep playoff run.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's playoff journey and how they performed in that time when you click right here!