Why DeWanna Bonner Will Boost Mercury Bench During Finals
DeWanna Bonner is one of the Phoenix Mercury's veterans, and after being away from the team for a few years, she is back where it all started.
The Mercury drafted her back in 2009, and she ended up winning multiple championships with them. She won her first in her rookie season, then, she was a part of the legendary 2014 team.
Bonner is back in the Finals
Bonner has left her mark on the Mercury franchise, and after successful years with the Connecticut Sun and a brief stint with the Indiana Fever, she has a chance to add to Phoenix's legacy.
Phoenix's veteran has played well in the playoffs, and she will be key during the Finals. In this postseason, Bonner averages 7.3 points, 6.7 rebound, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals. Bonner has had three games of 10 or more points in this playoff run, and her first was against the New York Liberty.
In Game 1 of that series, Bonner had 12 points. She also had five rebounds and three steals. The Mercury lost that game, as the Liberty beat them 76-69 in overtime. She scored double digits in the next game, as she had 14 points. She also had eight rebounds, two steals and an assist.
The next time Bonner had double digits points-wise was in the final game of the series against the Minnesota Lynx. She had 13 points, six rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist. That was her best game against the Lynx, and with the Finals approaching, she can have another double digit game.
Phoenix will need contributions off the bench, and that is where Bonner and Sami Whitcomb come in. Both players are experienced and can hit big shots. They both knocked down crucial shots at different points in this playoff run, and in a series against Las Vegas, the Mercury will need them once again.
It has been an interesting year for Bonner, and returning to the Mercury was a decision that paid off. Now, she can win another championship, and it will be the first time both she and the Mercury have done so since 2014. All eyes are on the Mercury and the Aces, and it will come down to who wants it more. If Phoenix's stars shine, and Bonner is playing her game, the Mercury can add to their legacy.
