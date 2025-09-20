Phoenix's Stars Shine On Defensive End
The Phoenix Mercury had an exceptional regular season. They finished with a record of 27-17, and their efforts paid off, as they managed to reach the playoffs.
Phoenix excelled in multiple areas, and while they were a strong team on the offensive end, they held their own on the defensive end as well. The Mercury had a defensive rating of 100.4, which made them fifth in the league in that category.
The only teams ahead of them were the Minnesota Lynx, the Atlanta Dream, the Golden State Valkyries and the Seattle Storm. Minnesota had a rating of 97.5, Atlanta had a rating of 98.9, then Golden State and Seattle were close behind as theirs were 99.8 and 100.1.
Another area the Mercury did well in was steals. The Mercury were fourth in that category, as they averaged 7.8. The only teams ahead of them in this category were the Storm, the Lynx and the Connecticut Sun.
As far as total, the Mercury had 344 steals. They worked hard on the defensive end of the floor, and they did their best to make sure opposing teams had a hard time scoring.
The Mercury stars did well in that area, as Alyssa Thomas led the team in steals. She averaged 1.6 in the regular season. Then, Satou Sabally averaged 1.3 steals and Kahleah Copper averaged 1.1.
Having multiple players average a steal or more is impressive. It iseven more impressive when it is your star players. The Mercury's trio is strong on the offensive side of things, but defensively, they are just as effective.
When it comes to winning championships, a team needs to be strong on both ends of the floor. The Mercury are covered in both areas, as they also have a player like Natasha Mack, who blocks shots and is exceptional on the defensive end. On top of that, they have DeWanna Bonner, who gets steals and was once named a member of the All-Defensive Second Team.
Defense, defense, defense
The Mercury maintained their place in areas like defensive rating and steals throughout the season. They found themselves in the top five, which is major considering a team like the Lynx are known for their lockdown defense. Minnesota even had one of their players win Co-Defensive Players of the Year, as Alanna Smith won, along with A'ja Wilson.
Steals are something that are not always discussed, but they can shift the momentum of a game. Luckily, the Mercury have stars who shine in that area, and if Phoenix needs a big play on the defensive end, those players can deliver.
