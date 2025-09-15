Why DeWanna Bonner Will Climb Mercury's Steal List
The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs 19 times in their history, and in that time, they have had some successful runs. Their offense can be electric at times, and it helps them go on a deep playoff run. However, as the old saying goes, defense wins championships.
The Mercury can hold their own on the defensive end, and when it comes to the playoffs, some of their top players in history are featured on a special list.
When it comes to the franchise's postseason steals list, Diana Taurasi is ahead of the pack. She had a total of 63 steals in the playoffs, and the most she had in a playoff run was 13. She did it in 2007, which was the year the Mercury won their first championship.
Taurasi has the lead in this category, but it is not as big of a margin as some of her other records.
For example, Taurasi is the leader in total points in the playoffs. Brittney Griner is second, and she had 834 points in the postseason. With Griner being on a new team, there is only one active player on that list. That player is DeWanna Bonner, and she has over 600 points. So, it will be a while before anyone catches Taurasi.
A thief in the night
As far as steals, Taurasi has the lead, but Penny Taylor is second with 56. Bonner is once again the only active player on this list, and she is third. She is only a few steals away from Taylor, and she may catch her before the end of the playoffs. She may inch closer to Taurasi as well.
Bonner is ahead of past Mercury players like Candice Dupree and Shey Peddy. Dupree had 31 steals in her time with Phoenix, as she was one of their players who did a bit of everything. Peddy had 30 steals in her time with the team.
After Dupree and Peddy, players like Tangela Smith, Cappie Pondexter and Temeka Johnson are on the list. Johnson and Brianna Turner both had 16 in their time.
This year's team is strong on both ends of the floor, and with Bonner returning to the team, she can climb the list, and get closer to becoming the leader in this category.
