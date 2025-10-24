Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury's Passing Helped Them Win

The Phoenix Mercury were a balanced team, and their facilitating helped them make that happen.

Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts in the second half against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images
This was a successful year for the Phoenix Mercury, as they managed to reach the WNBA Finals. They made it to that point by beating the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx in their first two rounds. Then, they took on the Las Vegas Aces, who were also looking to add another championship to their legacy.

Phoenix is a talented team, and throughout the season, they showed they can win it all. They can score, they can defend, and they can facilitate, which is what helped them have several balanced efforts during the season.

As a team, the Mercury averaged 20.9 assists, which made them fifth in the league in that category. They moved the ball well, and the player who was most effective in that area was Alyssa Thomas.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) pressures Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in Game Four of the WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on Oct. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas averaged 9.2 assists, which made her the league leader. The Mercury forward averaged more assists than guards, and it was by a significant margin. Caitlin Clark averaged 8.8 assists, but she missed significant time. Courtney Williams was behind Clark, and she averaged 6.2. She was active while Clark was out.

Phoenix's new star did a great job of getting her teammates involved, and it led to eight triple-doubles. So, she had a spectacular season, and her passing skills were on display all year.

Sep 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) passes the ball in the first half against the New York Liberty during game one of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs round one at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Thomas had a significant lead over her teammates, as Megan McConnell was second in assists for the Mercury. However, she appeared in one game after suffering an injury. She had three assists in that game. As far as active players, Monique Akoa Makani was next, as she averaged 2.7.

Mercury move the ball

The Mercury had three other players who averaged two or more assists. Satou Sabally and Sami Whitcomb averaged 2.5. Then, Sevgi Uzun averaged two in her time with the team. There were other players like Kahleah Copper, Lexi Held and DeWanna Bonner who averaged at least an assist in their time.

Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2) defends a pass by Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Phoenix was a balanced team. Their stars delivered night in and night out, and when they team was sharing the wealth, they were at their best. Having players who can get their teammates involved is important, and it was something that helped the Mercury succeed. If this team stays together, and they move the ball like they did this season, they are in a good space and can reach the Finals once again.

