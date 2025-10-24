Why The Mercury's Passing Helped Them Win
This was a successful year for the Phoenix Mercury, as they managed to reach the WNBA Finals. They made it to that point by beating the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx in their first two rounds. Then, they took on the Las Vegas Aces, who were also looking to add another championship to their legacy.
Phoenix is a talented team, and throughout the season, they showed they can win it all. They can score, they can defend, and they can facilitate, which is what helped them have several balanced efforts during the season.
As a team, the Mercury averaged 20.9 assists, which made them fifth in the league in that category. They moved the ball well, and the player who was most effective in that area was Alyssa Thomas.
Thomas averaged 9.2 assists, which made her the league leader. The Mercury forward averaged more assists than guards, and it was by a significant margin. Caitlin Clark averaged 8.8 assists, but she missed significant time. Courtney Williams was behind Clark, and she averaged 6.2. She was active while Clark was out.
Phoenix's new star did a great job of getting her teammates involved, and it led to eight triple-doubles. So, she had a spectacular season, and her passing skills were on display all year.
Thomas had a significant lead over her teammates, as Megan McConnell was second in assists for the Mercury. However, she appeared in one game after suffering an injury. She had three assists in that game. As far as active players, Monique Akoa Makani was next, as she averaged 2.7.
Mercury move the ball
The Mercury had three other players who averaged two or more assists. Satou Sabally and Sami Whitcomb averaged 2.5. Then, Sevgi Uzun averaged two in her time with the team. There were other players like Kahleah Copper, Lexi Held and DeWanna Bonner who averaged at least an assist in their time.
Phoenix was a balanced team. Their stars delivered night in and night out, and when they team was sharing the wealth, they were at their best. Having players who can get their teammates involved is important, and it was something that helped the Mercury succeed. If this team stays together, and they move the ball like they did this season, they are in a good space and can reach the Finals once again.
