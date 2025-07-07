Mercury Star Satou Sabally Dealing With Ankle Injury
The Phoenix Mercury are back in action as they take on the Dallas Wings. The Wings got the best of the Mercury in the last game, and Dallas won 98-89.
That game was Satou Sabally's return to Dallas, and she finished with 20 points, three assists and two rebounds.
This loss was the Mercury's second in a row. The Wings picked up their second consecutive win, as they beat the Washington Mystics before that.
In the third game of the Mercury and Wings season series, Phoenix will likely play without their star.
Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts recently said that Sabally is "day-to-day" with an ankle injury. Tibbetts also mentioned that Kahleah Copper will be out with a hamstring injury.
Copper and Sabally reportedly did not practice on Sunday, and Sabally had a boot on her right leg.
Sabally is the Mercury's leading scorer, as she averages 19.1 points. She also leads the teams in rebounds at 7.7 per game. In her first year with the team, she has adjusted nicely.
Her stellar season led to her third All-Star appearance. She was named a starter with other stars, and she will find out which team she is playing for during tomorrow's WNBA Countdown.
The Mercury are one of the best teams in the league this season. Sabally has played a big role in their success, and Phoenix needs her healthy. Injuries can impact a team, and it is better to get them out of the way now rather than deal with them in the postseason.
With Sabally's status being "day-to-day," it is something to not only keep an eye on, but approach cautiously. The Mercury still have a good chance of winning this game, especially as the Wings deal with injuries of their own.
DiJonai Carrington will miss tonight's game due to a rib injury. Arike Ogunbowale is also out with a thumb injury. Neither Carrington nor Ogunbowale traveled with the team. The Wings will also play without Maddy Siegrist and Tyasha Harris.
This is a prime opportunity for the Mercury to snap their losing streak and improve to 13-6. With the talent on their roster and the injuries on the Wings' side, playing without two stars should not be an issue in this game. So, the Mercury should come out on top.
