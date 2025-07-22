Will The Mercury Catch The Lynx?
The Phoenix Mercury are setting their sites on a championship. They are having an excellent year, and at this point in the season, they look like one of the WNBA's legitimate contenders.
The Mercury have a record of 15-7 after losing their last game. The Minnesota Lynx defeated them 79-66. Phoenix did not have their best showing, as Alyssa Thomas was their leading scorer with 12 points. The Lynx are an exceptional defensive team, and their efforts on this end potentially stopped the Mercury from getting into a rhythm.
After their win, Minnesota improved to 20-4. The Lynx are not only the top team in the Western Conference, they are the top team in the league. They are playing like they have something to prove, especially after losing to the New York Liberty last season.
The Lynx made the WNBA Finals after beating the Mercury 2-0 in the first round, and the Connecticut Sun 3-2 in the next round. They moved on, and lost to the Liberty 3-2, who won their first championship in history.
Minnesota wants to get another championship, but they have competition. The Mercury have what it takes to win, even though they won only one game against the Lynx in the season series. Phoenix is resting up before their matchup against the Atlanta Dream, while the Lynx are in action today. They will face the Chicago Sky.
The Sky are one of five teams under .500 this season, and they have a record of 7-15. However, they are one of the four teams to beat the Lynx. So, this is a game Minnesota cannot overlook. The Lynx are undefeated at home, but Chicago could have a great night and become the team that gives them their first loss at home.
Phoenix may keep a close eye on what Minnesota is doing. As well as the Lynx are playing, the Mercury are not that far behind them. If the Lynx happen to go on a skid, the Mercury should take advantage.
It will be a challenge, and Minnesota does have their season series advantage over them, but the Mercury are hungry. If they play like they have in their last few games, the Mercury can give the Lynx a run for their money.
