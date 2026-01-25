Mercury's New Addition Helps Them Get Back To The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2025, and before that, they made it in 2024. Phoenix's 2025 run led to the franchise's sixth WNBA Finals appearance. The 2024 run was cut short, as the Mercury lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the first round.
While that run ended early, it was still significant. The Mercury missed the playoffs the previous year, as they had one of their worst seasons. They finished that period with a record of 9-31. That was the first time they missed the playoffs since 2012.
Mercury add new star, return to the playoffs
Before the start of the 2024 season, the Mercury hired Nate Tibbetts, and they brought in another star. They acquired Kahleah Copper in a deal with the Chicago Sky. Copper made an impact, and she helped the team finish the season with a record of 19-21. It was enough to get them into the playoffs, and they faced a team that went on reach the Finals that year.
When it comes to Phoenix's playoff games, there were some great scorers. Natasha Cloud was the leading scorer, and she averaged 24.5 points. The Mercury had three other players who averaged 10 points or better, as Brittney Griner averaged 17.0 points, Diana Taurasi averaged 15.5 points and Copper, who was the team's leading scorer during the regular season, averaged 14.5.
Phoenix had two players who averaged 5.5 rebounds. Cloud and Griner were the top rebounders, and there were six other players who averaged at least one.
Cloud was the team's best facilitator, and she averaged 10 assists. Then, there were four players who averaged one or more.
Sophie Cunningham was the team's leader in steals, and she averaged 1.5. Then, Cloud, Copper and Taurasi averaged one. Then, Griner, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year, led the team in blocks. She averaged two in those playoff games.
The Mercury worked hard to get to the playoffs, and while the Lynx swept them, that run proved that the team was headed in the right direction. They had a new trio, and come next season that group evolved once more. Copper was still there, but Griner signed with a new team and Taurasi retired. Despite the changes, the Mercury made the playoffs once again, and they went on a deep run.
