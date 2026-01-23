Mercury's Sabally And Others Help Team Reach The Finals
The Phoenix Mercury had an excellent playoff run in 2025, and this year, they will look to do the same. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 27-17, and they were fourth in the league standings.
Phoenix's playoff run began with a series against the New York Liberty, and despite losing the first game, the Mercury picked up wins in the last two games. The Liberty won their first championship in 2024, after making the WNBA Finals five times before that. They made it in 1997, but they lost to the Houston Comets. They beat the Mercury to get to that point.
Mercury beat tough rival, head to WNBA Finals
After beating the Liberty, the Mercury faced the Minnesota Lynx, and the Lynx gave them trouble during the regular season. However, that did not bother the Mercury, as they beat them 3-1. Then, it was off to the Finals, and the Mercury lost to the Aces.
It was a good run for the Mercury, and some of the team's best players led them to victory. Satou Sabally, who is an All-Star forward that Phoenix acquired during the offseason, was the team's leading scorer.
Sabally averaged 19.0 points, and the Mercury had two other players who averaged 10 or more points. Kahleah Copper was second, and she averaged 17.8 points. Alyssa Thomas averaged 16.9 points, and she carried the momentum of his regular season into the postseason.
Thomas was Phoenix's best rebounder, and she averaged nine during the playoffs. Sabally was second in that category, and she averaged seven. Then, DeWanna Bonner averaged 6.8 boards, and she had some impressive games off the bench.
On top of leading the team in rebounds, Thomas also led the Mercury in assists. She averaged 8.8, and the player who was closest to her was one of the team's rookies. Monique Akoa Makani averaged three assists, and Sabally and Sami Whitcomb were behind her. They averaged 2.5 assists during the playoffs.
Thomas also led the team in steals, as she averaged 1.7. The Mercury had three other players who averaged at least one, as Whitcomb, Sabally and Bonner did it.
Phoenix did well in multiple areas, and with players like Sabally and Thomas leading the way, the team went on a great playoff run.
