Phoenix Mercury On SI

Phoenix's New Additions Get Involved, Play As A Team

The Phoenix Mercury were a playoff team in 2017, and their new players played a role in their success.

Davion Moore

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) passes the ball against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) passes the ball against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2017, the Phoenix Mercury finished the season with a record of 18-16. They added another playoff appearance to their legacy, and they faced the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun before losing to the Los Angeles Sparks.

WNB
Aug 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wilson basketball is seen next to WNBA logo before a game between the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Phoenix continued to shine, and while the team did a great job scoring-wise, its playmaking stood out as well.

The Mercury had a total of 599 assists, and the leader was a familiar face. She was drafted by the team in the past, and she was traded shortly after. She played for the New York Liberty becoming joining the Mercury, and after spending some time with the Washington Mystics, she came back to Phoenix.

Leilani Mitchel
Jun 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Leilani Mitchell drives the ball past Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Munoz-The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK / Brian Munoz-USA TODAY NETWORK

Leilani Mitchell was the leader, and she finished the season with a total of 121 assists. She had her season high in a game against the Sun. She dished out eight assists, and the Mercury lost that game by a point.

Mitchell had a big game off the bench, as she had 17 points, three rebounds and a steal all while getting her teammates involved. She was an excellent reserve, and while the Mercury did not win that game, she helped them get wins in other matchups.

Danielle Robinso
Former Oklahoma basketball player Danielle Robinson walks off the court after being introduced to the crowd during a women's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorns at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A newer face was behind Mitchell, as Danielle Robinson had 110 assists that season. She joined the Mercury that year, and she averaged 6.9 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Robinson got off to a hot start, as she had nine assists in the Mercury's first game of the season. They lost that matchup, as the Dallas Wings beat them by 10. Phoenix's new addition went on to have a nice season, and she helped get to the playoffs.

Mercury veteran joins new faces

Diana Taurasi was third in assists, and she dished out 83 that year. Her top performance was against the Wings, and she had seven assists in Phoenix's win. It was a close game, but Taurasi and her teammates pulled off the one-point win.

Stephanie Talbot and Camille Smith were fourth and fifth in assists, and they had 55 and 49, respectively. Talbot was the Mercury's draft pick that year, and her season high in assists was four. She had it against the Mystics. Little had six assists against the Atlanta Dream. While Talbot was a rookie and Little was a veteran, both of them made an impact in their first seasons with the Mercury

The Mercury moved the ball, and while Taurasi was in the mix, a lot of the newcomers led the way.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2017 season and the players who led the team in assists when you click right here!

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.