Phoenix's New Additions Get Involved, Play As A Team
In 2017, the Phoenix Mercury finished the season with a record of 18-16. They added another playoff appearance to their legacy, and they faced the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun before losing to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Phoenix continued to shine, and while the team did a great job scoring-wise, its playmaking stood out as well.
The Mercury had a total of 599 assists, and the leader was a familiar face. She was drafted by the team in the past, and she was traded shortly after. She played for the New York Liberty becoming joining the Mercury, and after spending some time with the Washington Mystics, she came back to Phoenix.
Leilani Mitchell was the leader, and she finished the season with a total of 121 assists. She had her season high in a game against the Sun. She dished out eight assists, and the Mercury lost that game by a point.
Mitchell had a big game off the bench, as she had 17 points, three rebounds and a steal all while getting her teammates involved. She was an excellent reserve, and while the Mercury did not win that game, she helped them get wins in other matchups.
A newer face was behind Mitchell, as Danielle Robinson had 110 assists that season. She joined the Mercury that year, and she averaged 6.9 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Robinson got off to a hot start, as she had nine assists in the Mercury's first game of the season. They lost that matchup, as the Dallas Wings beat them by 10. Phoenix's new addition went on to have a nice season, and she helped get to the playoffs.
Mercury veteran joins new faces
Diana Taurasi was third in assists, and she dished out 83 that year. Her top performance was against the Wings, and she had seven assists in Phoenix's win. It was a close game, but Taurasi and her teammates pulled off the one-point win.
Stephanie Talbot and Camille Smith were fourth and fifth in assists, and they had 55 and 49, respectively. Talbot was the Mercury's draft pick that year, and her season high in assists was four. She had it against the Mystics. Little had six assists against the Atlanta Dream. While Talbot was a rookie and Little was a veteran, both of them made an impact in their first seasons with the Mercury
The Mercury moved the ball, and while Taurasi was in the mix, a lot of the newcomers led the way.
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