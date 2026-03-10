Revisiting Phoenix's History With The Most Improved Player Award
The Phoenix Mercury have had their share of players, and some of them have won prestigious awards. One of the first awards that comes to mind is the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, and Diana Taurasi won it in 2009. She won another award before that, as she won Rookie of the Year in 2004.
Brittney Griner won Defensive Player of the Year for two consecutive years, as she won in 2014 and 2015. The center's first win happened when the Mercury won their third championship. She was a force on that end of the floor, and the WNBA recognized her for her efforts.
The Mercury have had someone win the Sixth Player of the Year award, as DeWanna Bonner did it three times in a row. She won it in her rookie season, and she remained Phoenix's top reserve the next two years.
When it comes to the Most Improved Player award, the Mercury have one winner. Leilani Mitchell won the award in 2019, and she averaged a career-high 12.8 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Mitchell made history with that win, as she became the only player to win the award twice. She won it in 2010, and she was playing with the New York Liberty at that time.
While Mitchell is the only Mercury player to win the award, there have been others with ties to the team. Kelly Miller won the award in 2004, and she did it in her time with the Indiana Fever. She shared the award with Wendy Palmer, who was playing for the Connecticut Sun at that time.
Miller joined the Mercury a few years later, and she won a championship with them. She was a part of the 2007 roster, and after finishing the season with a record of 23-11, the Mercury went on a great playoff run. They beat the Detroit Shock, and in the end, Phoenix came out victorious.
After Mitchell's 2010 win, Kia Vaughn won the award. She was playing for the Liberty as well, and in 2020, she joined the Mercury.
More players with Mercury ties won the award, as Kristi Toliver won in 2012, Skylar Diggins won in 2014, Kelsey Bone did in 2015, and so on.
The most recent winner with Mercury ties is Satou Sabally, and she won in 2023. She was playing for the Dallas Wings at the time, and last year, she came to Phoenix.
The Most Improved Player award is special, and over the years, some of the Mercury's key players took home the award. In the case of players like Miller and Sabally, it was with different teams.
