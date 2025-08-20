Looking At Phoenix's Games During The 2024 Commissioner's Cup
The WNBA's Commissioner's Cup is one of many great things about the WNBA season. Teams are competiting for a trophy and a prize pool, and some of the league's top teams have won in the past.
The Indiana Fever won it all this year, as they beat the Minnesota Lynx 74-59. Indiana beat Minnesota in a blowout, and they did it without Caitlin Clark, who was out with a groin injury.
This year's race was competitive, and the Phoenix Mercury nearly had a shot at making the final game. They were 4-2 in their games, as they beat teams like the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces. They lost to the Lynx and the Seattle Storm. Minnesota and Seattle had the advantage over Phoenix, and with the Lynx only losing one game, they went on to face Indiana.
Last year, the Lynx beat the New York Liberty 94-89 to win the cup. Minnesota went 4-1 in their games, and the Liberty were 5-0 before the final game.
Mercury defeat Sparks and others
As far as the Mercury, they finished 3-2 in their games. They started that season's Commissioner's Cup journey with a big win over the Los Angeles Sparks. They beat them 87-68 in a game where Diana Taurasi scored 31 points.
Natasha Cloud had a nice game of her own, as she had 21 points, 12 assists and three rebounds. The Mercury had no problem getting a win here, but they lost the following game.
The Storm defeated them 80-62, as Kahleah Copper led the team with 19 points. Copper and Cloud were the only players to score in double figures that night, and Seattle took advantage.
Phoenix won their next two games, as they beat Minnesota 81-80, and they beat the Wings 97-90. Copper had a major game against the Lynx, as she finished with 34 points. She also made a late 3-pointer to give her team the win.
In their win over Dallas, the Mercury trio played well overall. Copper had 29 points, Brittney Griner had 24 points and Taurasi had 20. Phoenix ended their cup games with a loss to the Aces, who beat them 103-99.
The Mercury did well in most of those games, but in the end, the Lynx came out on top. Phoenix has not won the Commissioner's Cup up to this point, but come next season, they may be the team to take it.
