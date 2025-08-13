Looking At The Mercury's Commissioner's Cup Performance
The Commissioner's Cup is one of the most exciting things about the WNBA season. It is a high-stakes tournament, and in the end, two exceptional teams compete for a trophy and a prize pool.
The Seattle Storm won the first Commissioner's Cup back in 2021, as they beat the Connecticut Sun 79-57. The Las Vegas Aces won the following year, as they beat the Chicago Sky 93-83. After that the New York Liberty won, the Minnesota Lynx won and this year, the Indiana Fever won.
New York defeated the Aces, the Lynx beat the Liberty and the Fever beat Minnesota. Indiana beat Minnesota 74-59.
Despite the final matchup being between the Fever and the Lynx, the Phoenix Mercury had a legitimate shot at the cup.
The Mercury finished with a record of 4-2 in Commissioner's Cup games, and they started their journey with a matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks. They beat the Sparks 85-80 in a game where Phoenix had a balanced effort. Satou Sabally had a big game, as she finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists. She was one of five players who scored in double digits, as all the starters had 10 or more points.
The Mercury had their second Commissioner's Cup game right after their matchup with the Sparks. They faced the Lynx, and Minnesota ended up beating them 88-65. This was a quieter game for the Mercury, as Lexi Held led the team with 16 points off the bench. Held also had three steals, three assists and a rebound. She was one of three players to score in double digits as Satou Sabally had 15 points and Kitija Laksa had 10.
In their next Commissioner's Cup game, the Mercury faced the Golden State Valkyries. They beat Golden State 86-77. Held was the team's leading scorer once again, and she had 24 points off the bench. Sabally also had 19 points.
Phoenix lost their second Commissioner's Cup game when the Seattle Storm beat them 89-77. Sabally and Held had good games once again, as the "Unicorn" had 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Held had 14 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
The Mercury had two more games, and they beat the Dallas Wings and the Aces
As far as the Western Conference, the Lynx finished 5-1. The Mercury and the Storm were right behind them with 4-2 records. The Storm had a point differential of 48 and the Mercury had one of -2.
Phoenix may not have won the Commissioner's Cup, but come playoff time, a championship is within reach.
