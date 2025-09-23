Mercury Reserves Shine During College Years
The Phoenix Mercury have won championships in the past, as they won in 2007, 2009 and 2014. This year's team worked hard in the regular season, and now, they are in the playoffs facing the Minnesota Lynx.
Winning a championship is not easy, and going against a team like Minnesota makes it even more challenging. Regardless, the Mercury will put their best foot forward and do what it takes to make the WNBA Finals.
Phoenix has a talented roster, and before coming to the Mercury, and before coming into the league for that matter, some players had a taste of victory in college.
From the NCAA to the WNBA
This year's team has a few players who won NCAA championships. The first player to do so is one of the Mercury's rookies. Kathryn Westbeld won a title in 2018, as Notre Dame beat Mississippi State 61-58.
Westbeld led the team in rebounds in that game, as she had nine. After that, Westbeld went undrafted, spent time overseas, and this season, she received an opportunity with the Mercury.
Another player that won a championship in college is Kalani Brown. Brown and Baylor won in 2019, as they beat Notre Dame 82-81. Baylor ran into some obstacles, such as blowing their lead and an injury to a key player, but they fought through those challenges and won.
Brown had a double-double in that game, as she finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds. She ended up getting drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks, and before playing for Phoenix, she also spent time with the Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings.
Lastly, another player who won a championship in college is Kiana Williams. Williams spent her college years with Stanford, and they ended up winning it all in 2021. They beat the Arizona Wildcats 54-53.
Like the other two games mentioned, this one came down to the wire. However, Williams and her team managed to get the victory. Williams had five points, three assists and two rebounds in that game.
These three players made history in their college years, and as the Mercury are trying to make history of their own, Brown, Westbeld and Williams may have their number called at some point. When that time comes, they will be ready.
Phoenix has work to do, and it starts with a win in Game 2. If they tied the series beore going home, they can potentially win the series and punch their ticket to the WNBA Finals. Then, if they win, Brown, Westbeld and Williams will have championships at the professional level to go along with what they accomplished in college.
