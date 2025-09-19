How Kathryn Westbeld Helped Save The Mercury's Playoff Run
The Phoenix Mercury found a special group of rookies this season, and their paths were a bit different. Phoenix did not have any draft picks this year, but they found experienced players, who went undrafted or in Monique Akoa Makani's case, she was playing in France.
One of those rookies is Kathryn Westbeld, who spent time as a starter for the Mercury before moving into a reserve role. Westbeld went undrafted in 2018 after she helped Notre Dame win a national championship. They had a big year, as they finished 29-3, and they fought their way through the tournament and defeated Mississippi State in the championship game.
After going undrafted, Westbeld spent time playing internationally, and eventually, the Mercury gave her an opportunity. Since then, she has worked hard and has made a name for herself.
Westbeld played a role in her team's Game 2 victory, as she finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. The Mercury needed production off the bench, and Westbeld was one of the players to do so. DeWanna Bonner, one of the Mercury's veterans, had a nice game as well, as she had 14 points, eight rebounds and an assist.
Mercury's bench steps up
Game 2 was significant, as the Mercury's playoff run was on the line. Phoenix lost the first game, as New York beat them 76-69 in overtime. The series headed to New York, and the Mercury recovered from the loss in the last game and beat the Liberty 86-60. The Mercury needed all the contributions they could get, and Westbeld did her part to help them get the win.
Phoenix's playoff run is still alive, and now, they are heading back home. Westbeld's game helped them reach this point, and it is a reminder of how much the Mercury rookies have contributed to the team.
Each of the Mercury rookies have their strengths, and they have shown flashes of what they can do at different points of the season. For example, Westbeld's best game during the regular season was a 15-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She also had three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. She filled the stat sheet, and gave the Mercury an energy boost in the process.
Westbeld has been a reliable rookie, and if she has a nice performance in Game 3, the Mercury will advance to the next round.
