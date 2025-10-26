Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Westbeld Had A Successful Rookie Year

The Phoenix Mercury added a great rookie in Kathryn Westbeld, and she had nice games throughout the season.

Davion Moore

Jul 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) drives on Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Mercury have a good group of rookies, and in some cases, some of them were involved in the starting lineup. Monique Akoa Makani was a starter throughout the year, and at times, she was joined by Kathryn Westbeld.

Westbeld played 43 games during the regular season, and she started in 24 of them. She moved to a reserve role later on, but when her number was called, she was ready to contribute. Westbeld joined the Mercury after she signed a training camp deal. She made the final roster, and in the team's first game, she was in the starting lineup.

Kathryn Westbel
Phoenix hosted the Seattle Storm in that game, and they beat them 81-59. Westbeld had nine points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal.

The Mercury rookie fought hard to get to that point, as back in 2018, Westbeld went undrafted. Then, she played overseas before joining the Mercury.

Westbeld has nice game against the Sparks

In her time with Phoenix, she had some nice games. Her best was against the Los Angeles Sparks. She finished the game with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. It was a good all-around effort from the rookie, and the Mercury beat the Sparks 85-80. In that game, she was one of five players who scored in double figures.

Kathryn Westbel
Westbeld also had a few 14-point games, and she did it against the Dallas Wings and the Golden State Valkyries. On top of having 14 points against the Wings, she had four rebounds. Then, she had two rebounds, two assists and a steal against the Valkyries. Phoenix beat Dallas 102-72 in that game, and they beat Golden State 78-77.

The rookie's next best performance was a 13-point game against the Chicago Sky. She also had five rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Sky 94-89.

Kathryn Westbel
Then, Westbeld had one more game where she scored in double figures. She had 11 points, three steals, two rebounds, two assists and a block. Phoenix beat Dallas 93-80 in that game.

Westbeld is a talented player who did well in her time in the starting lineup. Then, in the playoffs, she helped the Mercury stay alive. She had a 10-point game against the New York Liberty in what was a win-or-go-home situation. Phoenix will have a busy offseason, and if Westbeld returns, she will have an even better year.

